Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws abroad travel plea after court's obejection

The actor had a discussion with her lawyers and informed the court that she was withdrawing her application at this stage.

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a money laundering case, on Thursday withdrew from a Delhi court her plea for permission to go abroad.

The actor told the court about her decision after the judge said the question of charge should first be decided.

"You can withdraw the application and let the question of charge first be decided. Otherwise I will pass a judicial order," the judge said.

Thereafter, the actor had a discussion with her lawyers and informed the court that she was withdrawing her application at this stage.

During the brief arguments, the Enforcement Directorate opposed her plea, saying if she is allowed to go abroad she may not return.

"She is a foreign national. Though she has her career here, but she can make her career somewhere else (also)," the anti-money laundering agency said.

Prior to withdrawing the application, the actor told the court that during the probe she was earlier granted permission to travel abroad.

She said the ED had opposed her petition but the Delhi High Court allowed it.

"My next date in this case is Jan 6. I will return by Jan 5, even though that's not my turn to argue on 6th. There's no lack of cooperation from me, never was, nor will," her counsel told the court.

