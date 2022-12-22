Drug cartel smuggling heroin from Manipur busted by Delhi cop

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted two inter-state drug cartels by arresting five of its key members, including the source of supply and seized contraband worth more than Rs 24 crores in the international market. The accused were identified as Rahul Gupta, Prateek Gupta, Nemneihat Chongloi (resident of Manipur), Brijsh Kumar, Sandeep and Sunil alias Chedi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said sleuths of the Special Cell of Northern Range were working on information that an inter-state narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR. “Information was received that Bareilly-based drug dealers are procuring heroin from Manipur and further supplying it to Delhi-based drug dealers and then to drug peddlers of Punjab, UP,” the DCP said.

On December 5, the police received a tip-off about a man named Rahul Gupta, a resident of Bareilly, UP, who was indulged in drug trafficking. Gupta was apprehended near Burari Flyover, Delhi on December 5 and on his checking, 4.5 kg of fine-quality heroin and 4.4 kg of opium were recovered from him.

The police then continued their investigation and Gupta’s associate Prateek was arrested from Bareilly, UP, Nemneihat Chongloi from Manipur and Brijesh Kumar from Tilhar, Shahjahanpur, UP on December 7. In another operation, two Delhi-based drug traffickers namely Sandeep and Sunil were arrested and 400g of heroin was recovered from them.

Accused Rahul disclosed that he used to procure heroin from Chongloi and further supply it to his contacts in NCR. Chongloi disclosed that she used to procure heroin from drug suppliers in Manipur. She revealed there is widespread illegal cultivation of opium in bordering areas of Manipur.

