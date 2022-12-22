‘Facts show cartel between AAP, politicians and traders’: Delhi BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Wednesday alleged that the facts presented by the Enforcement Directorate in the court unveil the cartel between AAP, Telangana politicians and some big liquor traders of the South in framing the now scrapped liquor policy. BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said that they wanted to ask three questions from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on behalf of the people of the city.

“The first question was that how is it possible that without the political patronage of the CM, Vijay Nair kept changing the decisions of the Excise Department?” asked Sachdeva. The second question he asked was how is it possible that Vijay Nair can do kickback transactions worth more than 100 crores without political patronage."

“Lastly, the Chief Minister has been saying that Vijay Nair used to look after the work of the election planning department of AAP, but now when it is clear that Vijay Nair used to do deals pretending to be an Excise Department officer, now people want to know CM’s reaction on this?” said State BJP Working President.

“I hope that the CM will now come forward and clarify Vijay Nair’s relationship with himself and the Aam Aadmi Party in this matter. We hope that Kejriwal will keep his point in a live press conference and not through a recorded message,” Sachdeva asserted.

