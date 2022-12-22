Home Cities Delhi

G-20 summit: MCD to beautify key locations

The MCD has also decided to install 55 public arts at various locations, including historical places. 

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the G-20 summit, which is slated to take place in September 2023, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to beautify parks, roads, walkways and central areas of the city. 

The corporation will beautify the key places of the city, including the road leading to Sunder Nursery, Tuglakabad Shooting Range, Park Near Qutab Minar, Internal market road in Lajpat Nagar, internal market road in Greater Kailash-I, Internal market road in Greater Kailash-II, Internal road in South Ex. Market and Defence Colony market.

The MCD has also decided to install 55 public arts at various locations, including historical places. 
“Trees will be illuminated in Seven Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan, Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh and Shaheedi Park, ITO as well as markets.” said a senior MCD official.  

The MCD will also install water fountains at places such as Qutub Park, PVR Saket, Greater Kailash -2  M Block Market, Waste to Wonder Park, Bharat Darshan Park,  Shaheedi Park ITO, and Ajmal Khan Park among other locations. 

