In month-long crackdown, cops smash drug rings in three separate cases  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on drugs, the Delhi Police in a series of operations in the past one month have busted two interstate drug cartels, arrested eight people and seized huge quantities of contraband.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said several teams of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police travelled around 2000 km and had to camouflage themselves to tighten the noose around peddlers.

Sharing details about the first operation, Yadav said inputs were being received regularly about the presence of Interstate drug peddlers operating in Connaught Place, New Delhi, New Delhi Railway Station area targeting the local people as well as foreign nationals visiting the area.

“The ANTF deployed its sleuths in vendor attires in the infested area. The one-month-long operation yielded desired results and one drug supplier Jaikishan Pandey was arrested. 260 Grams of Heroin was recovered from his possession,” the Special CP said. During interrogation, the accused Jaikishan disclosed that he used to procure Heroin in bulk from Ranjeet (arrested) and further sell it to youngsters at New Delhi Railway Station.

In the second operation, the police received information regarding drug trafficking syndicates supplying contraband in NCR after which a raid was coordinated and a drug supplier – Shahban was arrested and 2 kg heroin was seized. Cops arrested two more involved. In the third operation, the ANTF got a tip-off of a supply of quality Malana Charas from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi. The police nabbed three drug suppliers from Agra and Kullu.

