Home Cities Delhi

Moderate fog disrupts rail, road traffic in Delhi

However, he said, three flights were returned or diverted to the Delhi airport due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow on Tuesday night.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi fog

Commuters drive amidst morning smog in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Moderate fog cloaked Delhi on Wednesday morning, lowering visibility to 400 metres and affecting road and rail traffic. A railway spokesperson said around 18 trains were running late. 
Operations at the Delhi airport remained normal, an official said. 

However, he said, three flights were returned or diverted to the Delhi airport due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow on Tuesday night.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Palam airport logged the lowest visibility level of 400 metres at 2:30 am, while it dropped to 500 metres at the Safdarjung airport at 5:30 am.

 On Tuesday, visibility levels had plunged to 50 metres at both of these places. An IMD official attributed the improvement in visibility to southwesterly winds at the middle tropospheric level and a consequent increase in temperatures in the past 24 hours.

However, amid low temperatures, high moisture and still winds, a layer of dense to very dense fog persisted over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of Uttarakhand. 
At 5:30 am, visibility levels stood at zero in Bhatinda; 25m in Ganganagar,  Amritsar and Bareilly, and 50m in Varanasi, Bahraich and Ambala.

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 shallow. The Safdarjung Observatory, the primary weather station in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to drop to five degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius in the next few days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fog road and rail traffic disrupts
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp