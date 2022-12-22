More than 3K vehicles illegally ferrying inter-state travellers penalised in Delhi

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has taken action against 3,036 vehicles including buses which were ferrying passengers from Delhi to other states illegally this year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the transport department in the city has impounded 2,894 errant vehicles till November 30.

Congress MP Naranbhai Rathwa sought whether bus operators in Delhi are carrying passengers illegally from Delhi to other states from Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmere Gate and Baba Kharak Singh Marg. He asked whether Delhi Transport Corporation buses and other government-approved operators ferry buses to other states and UTs or whether the travellers are dependent on other inter-state buses.

Many passengers prefer to travel in private cars and buses in violation of rules due to various factors such as a shortage of government-run buses, non-availability of train tickets, and costly air tickets. Cars or light motor vehicles usually ply between Delhi and neighbouring states mainly UP.

However, buses run on longer routes to Bihar, Rajasthan and eastern UP. These unlicensed vehicles are parked haphazardly at locations in Delhi which lead to traffic.

“Due to fleet and CNG fuel mode constraints, long-haul interstate buses are not in operation by the DTC. As of date, 67 private CNG buses having carriage permits, issued by state transport authority, are plying on interstate routes as per online record with Transport Department,” said Nitin Gadkari, road transport and highways minister.

