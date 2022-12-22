Home Cities Delhi

More than 3K vehicles illegally ferrying inter-state travellers penalised in Delhi

However, buses run on the longer routes to Bihar, Rajasthan and eastern UP. These unlicensed vehicles are parked haphazardly at locations in Delhi which lead to traffic.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

overcrowd bus

For representational purposes

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has taken action against 3,036 vehicles including buses which were ferrying passengers from Delhi to other states illegally this year. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the transport department in the city has impounded 2,894 errant vehicles till November 30.

Congress MP Naranbhai Rathwa sought whether bus operators in Delhi are carrying passengers illegally from Delhi to other states from Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmere Gate and Baba Kharak Singh Marg. He asked whether Delhi Transport Corporation buses and other government-approved operators ferry buses to other states and UTs or whether the travellers are dependent on other inter-state buses.

Many passengers prefer to travel in private cars and buses in violation of rules due to various factors such as a shortage of government-run buses, non-availability of train tickets, and costly air tickets.  Cars or light motor vehicles usually ply between Delhi and neighbouring states mainly UP.

However, buses run on longer routes to Bihar, Rajasthan and eastern UP. These unlicensed vehicles are parked haphazardly at locations in Delhi which lead to traffic.  

“Due to fleet and CNG fuel mode constraints, long-haul interstate buses are not in operation by the DTC. As of date, 67 private CNG buses having carriage permits, issued by state transport authority, are plying on interstate routes as per online record with Transport Department,” said Nitin Gadkari, road transport and highways minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overcrowd bus Delhi Government illegally ferrying inter-state
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp