Sweet expectations: Delhi-NCR, a melting pot of global flavours 

Desserts can only be associated with one thing during the festive season—pure, unadulterated joy. Try recollecting your last Christmas… in addition to decorating the tree or bonding with the family, the smell and taste of some of your favourite goodies would definitely form a significant part of that memory.

If you want to make some new memories, these delicious treats from chefs across Delhi-NCR are definitely what you need. Starting from the traditional yule log to the boozy plum cake and even some Xmas cookies, these creations from both trained and self-taught bakers will have you reaching for more.

Flavoursome delights

Trained from Le Cordon Bleu, Sydney, Rama Chadha started Sugarama in 2014 out of his home kitchen in New Friends Colony. Now with a base kitchen and patisserie in Shahpur Jat and a cloud kitchen in Gurugram, Rama shares that Sugarama’s “forte is modern French patisserie and our range of products include French entremets, macarons, pralines, cookies, biscotti, etc.”

This season, Sugarama has Xmas macarons; a rum-plum cake, with fruits soaked for 365 days; a wreath cake, with flavours including Amarena Cherry Gel, etc.,; and a Xmas yule log in citrus flavours with a date and jaggery sponge. “The plum cake is a favourite, but the macarons are also getting a good response. People who want to try something new are going for the yule log.” What’s best is, Sugarama also customises for patrons.

Where: sugarama.in & @sugaramapatisserie on Instagram PRICE: Rs 80 for a macaron; cakes start at Rs 350

Designed to perfection

“My heart was always towards feeding people,” shares Gurugram-based Suhaani M Bhel, who started Sugar Dust in 2012. “From custom cakes to gift hampers, etc., it’s been a rewarding journey as my background in fashion helps me design things and my love for food works well. Sugar Dust is a culmination of fashion and food—two things that I enjoy the most.”

Always looking forward to creating something new for the festive season, Suhaani mentions that the hot cocoa bombs are “visually interesting, works well for gifting and is budget-friendly. We also have tile brownies and cakesicles featuring Xmas décor. Our seasonal specials include carrot cake and smores chocolate loaf.”

Where: @sugardustindia on Instagram PRICE: Rs 200 onwards

Decadent, chocolatey, and tasty

The sister-run Rosarté Chocolaterie & Bakery was launched on the Christmas of 2015 by professional chocolatiers from Ecole Chocolat Radhika Gulati—she is Sweden-based and takes care of sales, business development, and growth—and Simar Gulati (right, inset) who leads the kitchen and logistics in Delhi. With a cloud kitchen in GK-1, Rosarté delivers across Delhi-NCR as well as select products, pan India.

“We specialise in Belgian chocolate and single origin chocolate from different parts of the world. All our creations—cakes, cookies—represent an element of pure Belgian chocolate. On our Christmas menu, the Hot Chocolate Piñata and mulled wine bonbons are hot-sellers,” mentions Radhika.

Where: rosartechocolate.com & @rosarte.chocolate on Instagram PRICE: Rs 299

Sugar, spice and all things nice

An MBA-turned-baker, Vikaspuri-based Ishaan Bhatnagar was always interested in baking and cooking. The self-taught baker launched The Bake Lab about four years ago. Talking about the confectionaries he’s whipped up this year, Ishaan shares, “We have plum cakes, traditional Christmas treats like rum balls and gingerbread cookies. We have also experimented a little—there’s gingerbread brownies, chocolate-coated Christmas tree brownies, and hedgehog madeleines.”

With a nominal price range starting at Rs 249 for confectionaries, Ishaan tells us that the rumballs and plum cakes are bestsellers on his menu.

Where: @thebakelabbakery on Instagram PRICE: Rs 249 onwards

