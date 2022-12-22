Home Cities Delhi

Three held for snatching mobiles in Delhi

An international nexus of mobile phone snatchers was busted by the Delhi Police and three people were arrested of which one was selling the stolen cellphones in Nepal.

Published: 22nd December 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An international nexus of mobile phone snatchers was busted by the Delhi Police and three people were arrested of which one was selling stolen cell phones in Nepal. The accused were identified as Chand alias Kal (36), Anand (40) and a Nepalese national named Milan (43). Accused Chand was also 
previously found involved in a rape case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said a team of Special Staff was tasked to work on the snatching cases of Dwarka district and also tasked to nab the receivers of snatched mobile phones.

“Secret information was received on December 17 regarding the movement of two desperate snatchers in the area of Baba Haridas Nagar, probably to commit crime after which a trap was laid by the team,” the DCP said.

Thereafter, two people were seen coming on a motorcycle and they stopped to meet another person (the receiver) there. All three were apprehended along with the motorcycle by the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police international nexus of mobile phone snatchers
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp