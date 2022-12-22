Three held for snatching mobiles in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An international nexus of mobile phone snatchers was busted by the Delhi Police and three people were arrested of which one was selling stolen cell phones in Nepal. The accused were identified as Chand alias Kal (36), Anand (40) and a Nepalese national named Milan (43). Accused Chand was also

previously found involved in a rape case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said a team of Special Staff was tasked to work on the snatching cases of Dwarka district and also tasked to nab the receivers of snatched mobile phones.

“Secret information was received on December 17 regarding the movement of two desperate snatchers in the area of Baba Haridas Nagar, probably to commit crime after which a trap was laid by the team,” the DCP said.

Thereafter, two people were seen coming on a motorcycle and they stopped to meet another person (the receiver) there. All three were apprehended along with the motorcycle by the police.

NEW DELHI: An international nexus of mobile phone snatchers was busted by the Delhi Police and three people were arrested of which one was selling stolen cell phones in Nepal. The accused were identified as Chand alias Kal (36), Anand (40) and a Nepalese national named Milan (43). Accused Chand was also previously found involved in a rape case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said a team of Special Staff was tasked to work on the snatching cases of Dwarka district and also tasked to nab the receivers of snatched mobile phones. “Secret information was received on December 17 regarding the movement of two desperate snatchers in the area of Baba Haridas Nagar, probably to commit crime after which a trap was laid by the team,” the DCP said. Thereafter, two people were seen coming on a motorcycle and they stopped to meet another person (the receiver) there. All three were apprehended along with the motorcycle by the police.