Tytler may skip 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to avoid controversy  

NEW DELHI: Days after the controversy erupted on the participation of former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', sources within the party said Tytler will likely skip the yatra on December 24th. “Tytler may keep himself away from the yatra. He will not join it. He does not want to create unnecessary controversy,” added a senior party leader.

Earlier, the BJP slammed the Congress after Tytler was seen at a meeting related to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at the Delhi office. Talking about his presence there, Tytler on Monday had confirmed to the media that he would join the yatra, “Yes I will join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and I will be in the party until my last breath.” said Tytler.

Reacting to this statement, BJP stomped on the Congress. Shehzad Ponnawala, the national spokesperson for the party, said this exposes the real face of the Congress and wrote, “ This is not 'Bharat Jodo' but Congress ka Nafrat Jodo. Congress ka Haath hamesha Sikh Narsanghar ke Saath.”

The BJP’s Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacted to this and referred to Tytler as a ‘murderer of Sikhs”.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of Congress is in full swing to welcome the Yatra, which will enter through the Badarpur border at six in the morning on December 24th. The party has launched a website and a missed call number for the registration process. The Delhi state president on Tuesday said that they are expecting a good response from the capital city.

