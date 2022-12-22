Up in flames: Drugs valued over Rs 1,500 crore destroyed in Delhi  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday destroyed drugs weighing nearly 2,900 Kg worth more than Rs 1,500 crore which it had seized in the past 7 years. The contraband which was seized under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” was dumped in an incinerator at Nilothi, Delhi in the presence of LG VK Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The Lt Governor, who witnessed the incineration of the drugs, expressed his satisfaction with the efforts being taken by the cops to curb the drug menace in the Capital. “I laud Delhi Police for tirelessly working to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi. It is a historic day for us,” the L-G said.

A senior police official said that effective action is being taken against drug traffickers. The drugs which were destroyed were seized in 65 cases registered between 2015 and 2022 in which a total of 154 accused were arrested for inter-state drug trafficking. The incinerated drugs included 2372.830 kg Ganja, 213.697 kg heroin/smack and 22.378 Kg crude heroin, among others.

