Acid attack: Flipkart reply not satisfactory, say cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is not satisfied with the replies of the officials of the e-commerce company Flipkart who were questioned in connection with the recent west Delhi acid attack case.

On December 14, a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to school, was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men causing severe burn injuries on her face, forehead, and eyes. All the accused were held on the same day of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said that it was found that the acid was procured online through Flipkart after which a notice was sent to the e-commerce company to provide information regarding the seller and the transaction.

“They were questioned on Wednesday but their replies were not satisfactory,” a senior Delhi Police official told this newspaper, adding that further investigation into the case is still going on. The incident sent shockwaves across the country evoking angry reactions among all political spectrums and Women Commissions issuing stern notices to governments over the unregulated sale of acid in the market.

Acid attacks are defined by the National Commission on Women as intentional acts of violence in which perpetrators throw, spray, or pour acid on the victim. It causes immediate damage, disfigurement, pain and long-lasting medical complications for victims. These attacks are aimed at dominating and controlling women.

Acid attacks were not treated as separate crimes until 2013’s landmark judgement delivered by the Supreme Court, in which the top court took cognizance of acid attacks and passed an order on the regulation of sales of corrosive substances.

The punishment of acid attack now comes under Section 326A which deals with – crimes voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means – and punishable with a minimum imprisonment of 10 years which is extendable to life along with a fine. The provisions of the law also adds punishment for denial of treatment to victims or police officers refusing to register an FIR.

Despite this, the crime of acid attacks against women in India is becoming more common. Official figures show a marginal decrease in attacks in the country from 228 cases of 2018 to 182 cases of 2020. As many as 1,362 acid attacks were reported in the country in the last five years, according to NCRB data. In 2021, 176 cases were reported while the conviction rate was 20 per cent.

