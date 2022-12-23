Home Cities Delhi

CAG flags 'irregularities' in Lalit Kala Akademi; 'wrong and fabricated', says art institution

The CAG has alleged that LKA didn't receive utilisation certificates from various institutions for an amount of Rs 2,568.66 lakh from 1997-98 to 2021-22.

Published: 23rd December 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Lalit Kala Akademi.

Lalit Kala Akademi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged serious financial "irregularities" in the Lalit Kala Akademi, according to officials in the know of the audit observation.

The audit observation of LKA, a prestigious art institution under the Culture Ministry to promote visual arts in India, by the CAG for a period from 2016-17 to 2021-22 points out various anomalies in violation of the government's general financial rules.

According to the officials, the report alleges that LKA disregarded several norms in making payments to other bodies, appointing officers, availing services from outside agencies and assigning a foreign tour, among other anomalies.

While LKA chairman Uma Nanduri, who is also joint secretary in the Ministry of Culture, refused to respond, Ramakrishna Vedala, secretary (in-charge) of LKA, has rubbished the audit observation calling it "wrong and fabricated".

The CAG sent the audit observation to the LKA in October 2022 for its response. The LKA has further forwarded it to the ministry, which is yet to revert to the Akademi. After the ministry's response, the LKA will send it to CAG which will compile and table it in the Parliament.

The CAG has alleged that LKA didn't receive utilisation certificates from various institutions for an amount of Rs 2,568.66 lakh from 1997-98 to 2021-22.

"Akademi needs to take effective measures to ensure that the utilisation certificates (UCs) are received and also ensure that funds have actually been utilised for the purpose for which they have been released", the report said.

"The quality of maintenance of records was very poor. There was no evidence regarding sincere action taken by the Akademi to reduce the number of outstanding UCs," it added.

It has also flagged the irregularities in hiring and deployment of vehicles, engaging legal counsels, purchase and distribution of laptops, and undue favours to contractors, among other violations.

Questioning the Akademi's decision to advertise through private agencies, the report said, "The imprudent decision of awarding the work of publishing advertisements of LKA through a private agency and without following the prescribed norms was highly irregular".

Alleging that Vadela himself travelled to Mexico in 2019 without any approval from the competent authorities, the report suggested, An ex-post facto sanction may be obtained from the ministry or the amount may be recovered from the concerned official.

It also indicated irregularities in appointment of an assistant programme officer (APO) and said that the present APO doesn't fulfil the eligibility conditions. Vedala dismissed all allegations and said that there is no corruption in LKA.

He defended the LKA's decision in all the matters and said that everything has been done as per the norms.

"Government organisations give utilisation certificates late. We are in the process of getting those certificates. Where is corruption in that? The APO's appointment is as per the recruitment rules. There is no violation in anything," Vedala said.

When asked that the CAG's audit observation has questioned the hiring and deployment of vehicles worth Rs 54.

76 lakh from 2016-17 to 2021-22 without adopting limited/open tender enquiry, Vedala said, "If we are doing programmes and if our staff are going here and there to achieve objectives of Lalit Kala Akademi on various projects like doing visual arts camps, can't we hire vehicles? Are the staff not eligible to go here and there to get the work done?" Situated in New Delhi, LKA was inaugurated on August 5, 1954 by the then education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad to promote visual arts.

Three years later in 1957, it was registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 and at present it has seven other centres in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG Lalit Kala Akademi payments audit observation irregularities financial
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp