Christian household was not vandalised, say Burari cops

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Burari police on Wednesday thrashed claims of vandalism of a house which was used by Christian devotees for religious gathering at Baba Colony in its limits. On December 10, a PCR call was received reporting religious conversion here.

Acting on the call, a police team had reached the said location, where they found 70-odd people – local residents – protesting against the gathering of people at the residence. A purported video from here was also posted online.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “The reported premises was not a place of worship, but a 70-yard square hall let out to a lady named Vimla. She belonged to Christian faith and was a long-time friend of the landlady Soni Kumar.” The premises were used for meetings, carols and weddings.

According to the police, the lcal residents protested because of the use of loudspeakers, while, all these were soon removed by Vimla after the request of the landlady. The police also clarified that there was no vandalism, theft, medicolegal intervention or trespassing in the case of protesting.

