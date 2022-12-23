Home Cities Delhi

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police in connection with 5-year-old girl's 'abduction', 'sexual assault'

The girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, the police had said on Thursday.

Published: 23rd December 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police, seeking an action-taken report in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a five-year-old girl at Bhalswa Dairy.

The panel has sought the details related to the FIR and the arrest of the accused by December 26.

"Five-year-old girl raped in Delhi. She was picked up from the front of her residence at Bhalswa Dairy and later, found near a lake. She underwent a surgery in a hospital. My team is with her.

We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police so that the accused are arrested soon," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, the police had said on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday evening after which she went missing.

Her parents submitted a complaint to the police, following which a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

The police carried out a search operation and traced the girl near a lake.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors disclosed that she was sexually assaulted, following which other sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, the police said.

The investigation of the case is underway and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCW alleged abduction sexual assault POCSO IPC
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp