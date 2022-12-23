Delhi HC junks PIL against permission to Sikhs to carry kirpans in flights

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the permission given to Sikhs to carry kirpans while travelling on civilian flights in India, saying adequate precautionary measures are being taken by the government for the safety of passengers, crew, aircraft and the general public.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “How can we interfere with such a policy decision? We can’t interfere. It is a policy decision of the government of India.” The PIL by lawyer Harsh Vibhore Singhal, challenged the Centre’s notification issued on March 4 allowing Sikh passengers to carry kirpans having blade length of no more than six inches and total length of no more than nine inches while travelling anywhere in India.

The petitioner had claimed that a committee of stakeholders should be constituted to apply its mind to the issue. At this, the court had said: “Your mind might not be the government’s mind. Therefore when the government has applied its mind and has come with a policy, we ought not to interfere unless it is so arbitrary.” The court had also refused to entertain submissions by certain parties as their applications were not on record.

The plaintiff had said that he is not questioning the rights of Sikhs but only wants the stakeholders to examine the issue. “I admit that Article 25 allows the carriage of a kirpan. But when you are flying, the regulator must apply its mind. I want a constitution of a committee of stakeholders to examine the issue. If the committee feels that the notification is good, so be it. Not a problem.”

He argued that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has not formulated the policy but was only following what the government has said. “Safety measures, including stationing of marshals, have been put in place by the authorities,” advocate Anjana Gosain had said, representing the respondents.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the permission given to Sikhs to carry kirpans while travelling on civilian flights in India, saying adequate precautionary measures are being taken by the government for the safety of passengers, crew, aircraft and the general public. A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, “How can we interfere with such a policy decision? We can’t interfere. It is a policy decision of the government of India.” The PIL by lawyer Harsh Vibhore Singhal, challenged the Centre’s notification issued on March 4 allowing Sikh passengers to carry kirpans having blade length of no more than six inches and total length of no more than nine inches while travelling anywhere in India. The petitioner had claimed that a committee of stakeholders should be constituted to apply its mind to the issue. At this, the court had said: “Your mind might not be the government’s mind. Therefore when the government has applied its mind and has come with a policy, we ought not to interfere unless it is so arbitrary.” The court had also refused to entertain submissions by certain parties as their applications were not on record. The plaintiff had said that he is not questioning the rights of Sikhs but only wants the stakeholders to examine the issue. “I admit that Article 25 allows the carriage of a kirpan. But when you are flying, the regulator must apply its mind. I want a constitution of a committee of stakeholders to examine the issue. If the committee feels that the notification is good, so be it. Not a problem.” He argued that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has not formulated the policy but was only following what the government has said. “Safety measures, including stationing of marshals, have been put in place by the authorities,” advocate Anjana Gosain had said, representing the respondents.