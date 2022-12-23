Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC summons Bear Grylls on plea alleging copyright infringement

The suit sought a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from infringing upon the Indian writer's copyright and also sought damages.

British adventurer Bear Grylls.(File Photo | AFP)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to British adventurer Bear Grylls and others in a copyright infringement suit filed by an Indian scriptwriter, Arrmann Shharma, over the show, Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls. Sharma has alleged that his original work, being a script for a reality show, has been infringed due to broadcast of the show.

As the counsel appearing for Bear Grylls submitted that his client would like to explore mediation, the court referred the matter to mediation in Delhi.Justice Amit Bansal also issued summons to Warner Bros. Discovery, National Geographic and OTT platform Hotstar. The court also told the parties to explore mediation. Shharma claims that Grylls’ show infringed on his original work, Aakhri Dum Takk (Till the Last Breath).

It was submitted that Shharma is a script writer and television/ film producer who conceptualised and scripted the reality show in 2009. Grylls’ show has been running since 2013. “… in the month of March 2022, the plaintiff, through one of his close friend, came to know that his copyright in the aforesaid original literary work was being infringed by the defendants herein and a show by the name of Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls is being produced by defendant No. 1, 2 & 4 and is getting broadcasted on Disney+ Hotstar (sic),” it was submitted by Shharma.

The suit further claimed that the locations mentioned in the said work are the same as that of the said infringing show. “The entry, interval, climax and the concept of the entire infringing show was based upon and filmed in the manner so narrated and formulated by the plaintiff in his original copyrighted script which was submitted to Defendant No. 3 (Discovery), keeping in mind the defendant No. 1 (Grylls) as host of the programme,” it added. The matter will be heard on February 22.

