Former top Tihar official Sandeep Goel placed under suspension

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel has been placed under suspension by the Union Home Ministry without assigning specific reason. “As departmental proceedings against Sandeep Goel, IPS, are contemplated, the President of India in exercise of powers... hereby places Sandeep Goel under suspension with immediate effect,” read an MHA order.

Ministry sources said Goel would remain suspended till the completion of an inquiry involving him.

On November 1, TNIE broke the story of Tihar Jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar writing a letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena in which he levelled allegations of extortion against Goel and former AAP minister Satyender Jain. On November 4, Goel was removed as the head of Tihar Jail and sent to the police headquarters.

In his first letter, Sukesh alleged that he paid not only to Jain but also to the AAP to the tune of Rs 50 crore as he was promised a key party post in south India. “A total amount of Rs 10 crore in matter of two to three months was extorted from me through constant pressure. All amounts were collected in Kolkata through his (Jain’s) associate Chaturvedi. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Mr Satyendra Jain and Rs 12.5 crore to DG Prison,” Sukesh’s letter read.

The L-G’s office on October 18 forwarded Sukesh’s letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for action. A three-member committee was then formed to probe the allegations. Delhi home department sources said the panel has submitted its report.

