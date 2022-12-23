Home Cities Delhi

Govt’s illegal tender for ration supply costing beneficiaries: Delhi BJP 

BJP alleged that AAP was illegally awarding a contract for supplying ration from warehouse to shops to a transport company.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP on Thursday alleged that another ‘scam’ was orchestrated by the AAP for illegally awarding a contract for supplying ration from warehouse to shops to a transport company – due to which 72.78 lakh beneficiaries (approximately) have not been receiving ration for the last two months.

“In January 2020, tenders were invited from transporters to deliver ration to shops on behalf of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSCL). Tenders were to be given to 16 transporters out of which 15 transporters were awarded the work but one transporter Bansal Transport Company was not awarded the tender as it did not have CNG trucks as per the terms of the tender,” said Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

“Due to inside connivance, they were given the contract from the back door despite having a diesel truck, which is continuing till date, while the contract of the remaining 15 other transporters has ended in December itself,” said Bidhuri.

The LoP said that due to the expiry of validity of the tender, the DSCSCL took out the tender again in July 2022, but cleverly, with the intention of entering diesel trucks in the terms of the tender, along with CNG, BS-IV trucks were also written in it, which simply means that the transporters having diesel trucks could also bid this tender. “Clearly this condition was added to the tender to benefit Bansal Transport Company,” he claimed.

