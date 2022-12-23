Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks Delhi govt stand on farmers' plea for compensation for damage to kharif crop

Issue notice. Let a status report be placed on record as to the status of an application for compensation which have been sought by the petitioners, the court said.

Published: 23rd December 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Eight notified crops - paddy, groundnut, cotton, turmeric, ginger, red gram, maize and ragi - will be covered under the crop insurance scheme for the kharif season.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court sought on Friday the stand of the Delhi government on a petition by farmers seeking compensation for the damage to their crop because of unseasonal rain during the kharif season of 2021.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice on the petition by four farmers and an NGO and asked the government to file a status report.

"Issue notice. Let a status report be placed on record as to the status of an application for compensation which have been sought by the petitioners," said the court.

The petitioner farmers said they were joint owners and cultivators of agricultural land situated in a village in South-West district of Delhi, where they cultivated paddy, but due to the incessant unseasonal rainfall during July-August which continued even during September-October, there was massive inundation which destroyed their crop.

The petitioners, represented by lawyer Gaurav Jain, stated the survey of the damaged crops was ordered pursuant to the announcement of compensation by the Delhi Chief Minister but their farmland was excluded from the exercise as by the time the survey began in their village they had sown rabi crop in their fields.

The plea said that in January, an official order was issued approving ex-gratia compensation of Rs.

20,000 per acre to the farmers for crops damaged due to unseasonal rains in Delhi in 2021 but in spite of being eligible, they were unjustly denied the relief.

The petitioners claimed that most of their land faced maximum inundation in the village and they suffered maximum crop damage.

If the survey would have been conducted fairly and properly, it was simply impossible that petitioner-farmers would have been found ineligible for receiving the compensation.

The petitioner-farmers meet the conditions laid down in the Order dated 28.01.2022 and hence are eligible to receive the compensation amount of Rs 20,000.

"To provide compensation to only a few farmers while denying it to petitioner-farmers without giving any reason as to why they have been found ineligible for compensation is per se in violation of Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution, and the principles of natural justice," the petition said.

The matter will be heard next on May 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court kharif season Delhi
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp