Missing minor girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, an official said on Thursday. The accused is still at large.

The official said that initially they received information on late Wednesday regarding a girl aged 4-5 years went missing after which an FIR was lodged and a search operation was initiated by the police. “Three police teams were immediately constituted to trace out the child,” the official said.

The missing girl was traced by the police around 7 am on Thursday in normal circumstances near a park and was taken to a hospital where doctors said that she may have been sexually assaulted. Following this, the police added section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act to the FIR.

