Home Cities Delhi

Missing minor girl sexually assaulted in Delhi

A five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, an official said on Thursday. The accused is still at large.

Published: 23rd December 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, an official said on Thursday. The accused is still at large.

The official said that initially they received information on late Wednesday regarding a girl aged 4-5 years went missing after which an FIR was lodged and a search operation was initiated by the police. “Three police teams were immediately constituted to trace out the child,” the official said.

The missing girl was traced by the police around 7 am on Thursday in normal circumstances near a park and was taken to a hospital where doctors said that she may have been sexually assaulted. Following this, the police added section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO Act to the FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp