Prepared to handle Covid crisis: Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Delhi government is fully prepared to handle Covid crisis if the number of cases increases in the coming day. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has reserved 36,000 beds, has capacity to store 928 metric tonnes of oxygen, 6,000 oxygen cylinders have been kept reserved and 15 tankers are available to transport oxygen. There is no need to worry, he added.

The CM, while chairing a review meeting, assessed the situation and took stock of the preparedness. He sought information about the availability of oxygen, beds and other critical facilities and equipment from health department officials, and gave directions to ramp up preparedness in terms of infrastructure and awareness as per the situation.

After the meeting, he said, “There is not a single case of BF.7 variant in the city at present, but the government is fully prepared to deal with any possible situation. If the need arises, we can test up to one lakh people daily. The few positive cases of Covid that have emerged in Delhi in the last couple of days are of XBB variant or its sub lineages. Around 92 per cent of positive Covid cases in Delhi at the moment are of the XBB variant.”

He also issued instructions to send all positive cases for genome-sequencing, increase precaution dose coverage and manpower in hospitals. He asked officials to take prior approval for procurement of essential items in all hospitals.

“If the Covid cases are to rise, then the state government is well equipped to handle the increase in the number of cases. Firstly, all the cases that are found to be positive for Covid-19 are being sent for genome sequencing, as per the rules laid out by the Central Government.

Secondly, at the moment we are conducting nearly 2,500 tests per day, but we have expanded our capacity to conduct up to 1 lakh tests per day in Delhi. Thirdly, if the need arises, we have kept 8,000 beds available for Covid patients in Delhi. These are the beds that are vacant at the moment. During the peak of the Covid-19 wave last year, we had increased the number of beds to 25,000. This time the capacity has been ramped up to 36,000 beds,” the Delhi CM said.

He said that almost 100 per cent people have got the first and second dose in the city, but only 24 per cent people have got their precaution dose. “With folded hands, I urge all the people in the state to come out and get their precautionary doses. Even in the meeting today, I urged the officials to arrange a campaign under which we can go door-to-door and get the people to take their precautionary doses,” added the Delhi CM.

