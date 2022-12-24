Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Winter vacations to begin from January 1

The DoE has also informed that Classes 9 to 12 will have ‘remedial classes’ between January 2 and January 14, 2023.

NEW DELHI: All Delhi Government schools will remain closed for winter holidays from January 1st to January 12, 2023, announced the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday.  The DoE has also informed that Classes 9 to 12 will have ‘remedial classes’ between January 2 and January 14, 2023.

“To revise the syllabus and enhance the learning-level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view,” the circular read.

“Remedial classes will be held in separate wings of double-shift schools,” said DoE in its order. The morning shift for the remedial classes is scheduled from 8:30 am to 12:50 pm, whereas the evening shift will be held from 1:30 pm to 5:50 pm. The recess timing for the remedial classes is included in the said schedule.

The DoE also made provision that the head of the School can change their school timing in situations of space shortage at the schools. For this, the head of schools for the evening shift can consult the DDE (District) and then decide the time slot accordingly. 

The directorate also highlighted that the period duration should not be less than one hour. Adding to this, the classes for Subjects — English,Science and Maths should be conducted daily in schools.  The teachers are advised togive practical classes to students in the selected topics of subjects from the examination point of view.

Standard 9 to 12 to have remedial classes

