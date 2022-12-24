It’s a wrap

By Express News Service

Apart from finding the perfect gift for near and dear ones, a universal problem that most people face during the festive season is wrapping presents in a manner that they do not look shoddy. There is no doubt that gift wrapping can be quite a tedious stint especially during Christmas and New Year. The good news is that there are professionals who can help you tackle this problem by providing unique, eco-friendly ideas to keep up with the current times. The Morning Standard got in touch with two experts— Amruta Arvind Walvekar and Amita Ghai—who have mastered the art of gift wrapping and can help you do the same this season.

Pune-based Amruta launched Wrapistry, a luxury gift-wrapping in 2011. Having conducted a workshop on the art at Taj Mahal Palace, Delhi, earlier this month, Amruta shares that during this season, there are a number of ways to add a Christmassy vibe to your gifting without going overboard in terms of price points. She says, “Most of us go to embroidery shops, and one will always find cute buttons that can be incorporated as gift toppers.”

Giving us an insight into eco-friendly gift wrapping techniques, Amruta adds, “Keep a stock of brown paper and some white handmade at home, the looks you can create with them are endless. An easy way is to pick flowers from the garden-small dried flowers are so easy to find now; a simple knot bow with dried flowers will make such a difference. Bunch the flowers up altogether, and put it on the brown paper that you use to wrap your gift; it really looks elegant. You can also use gold acrylic paint and create polka dots on the gift wrapper or use one end of a potato to stamp it out on the paper.” Adding that one does not need to buy expensive material, she shares, “You can use newspaper to gift wrap; try using a side that only has black and white, and less coloured advertisements.”

Amita Ghai, a New Friends Colony-based resident who has launched Delice by Amita Ghai, a venture that deals with trousseau packing and gifting, shares that the hue is all that matters when it comes to Christmas gift wrapping. She adds, “You can wrap a bottle of wine or even plum cake that you’re looking to give someone with a range of materials. However, ensure that you give it a Christmassy feel—the colour of the material must be synonymous with Christmas; you can also add bells or wreaths to the package.”

During this time, Amita adds that instead of flowers for gift wrapping, you can use spices, “Add cinnamon sticks or even star anise to your hamper or gift, as it does give away a Christmas vibe,” she says. To keep it eco-friendly, Amita concludes, “Use sustainable materials to tie the hampers or gifts. Also, try to stick the wrapper such that the receiver can reuse it later. And if you receive hampers that can be used again, donot hesitate to do the same.”

Stay thrifty

The ribbons that accentuate your gift wrapping can be used later to...

organise the spare keys you have at home.

tie to a cardboard piece and use it as a bookmark.

