Bharat Jodo Yatra: Hopes reignited among Congress workers in Delhi city

Supporters came from as far as Bhalswa to see Gandhi, a differently-abled man peddled 20 km to get a glimpse

Published: 25th December 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 08:19 AM

Aizaz(left), Babita with her 3-year-old travelled from far to see Rahul Gandhi

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi roads on Saturday were decked with the tricolour flags and Rahul Gandhi posters as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the capital city in the early morning at the Badarpur border. Congress workers across the city on Saturday morning thronged the Delhi-Faridabad border to get a glimpse of their leader Rahul Gandhi. Among them, 40-year-old Babita reached South East Delhi at 5 am from Bhalswa, outer Delhi along with her three-year-old daughter and elder son.

Lamenting about her locality issues, Babita recounted the welfare works of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, “Indira Gandhi had always had a heart for the poor people, she gave us houses, pensions and sources for earning,” she said.

While holding her three-year-old daughter, she added, “I am walking for the future of my daughter. If we will not support him (Rahul Gandhi) today, then our kids will sell ‘pakoras’ on the streets tomorrow.” As the yatra crossed across different areas of the city, people lined up at the route and showered the yatris
with rose flower petals and smiled and waved at Gandhi.

At the ITO, outside the Madarsa Rashidiya Mosque, the mosque members, along with kids queued to meet Rahul Gandhi. Wazim, a worker at the mosque said that this yatra has multiple meanings for him personally because it was aimed against communal hate in the society.  On the question whether this yatra will translate into votes, Wazim promptly responded, “Individually, I am not concerned about the election, but one thing is sure that this yatra will send a positive message in the society,”Differently-abled Aizaz,31, who claimed to be a staunch Congress supporter, peddled his cart more than twenty kilometres to meet his star, Rahul Gandhi. “I am peddling my cycle cart from the Jasola Apollo. At some moments I reached close to Rahul, but then because of the crowd I was not able to meet him,” added Aizaz.

“However, I will meet RaGa soon,” he added with a breathing space. Meanwhie, the Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march in the national capital. Traffic was affected in southeast Delhi in the morning as the yatris marched into the city, and later on in
the vicinity of India Gate as they resumed their walk after a break.

TRAFFIC WAS AFFECTED IN SOUTHEAST DELHI
Traffic was affected in parts of Delhi due to the yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Vehicular movement was affected in southeast Delhi in the morning as the yatris marched into the city, and later on in the vicinity of India Gate as they resumed their walk in the afternoon.

