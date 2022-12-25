Students engaging in unfair means in exams cannot build nation: Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has observed that students who are engaging in unfair means in exams and get away with it cannot build the nation, while dealing with a case of an engineering student who has cheated the exam by using his mobile phone. “They cannot be dealt with leniently and they should be made to learn a lesson not to adopt unfair means in their life,” a division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said while dismissing the engineering student’s appeal.

“The facts in the case demonstrate that the students have been able to get hold of the question paper and they have shared the questions and answers amongst themselves, giving them unfair advantage against students who would have burnt their midnight oil to prepare for the exams,” the order said.

The University had imposed Category IV punishment on him and cancelled all second-semester examinations taken by him . He has been directed to register himself for the second semester along with B. Tech students admitted in the year 2022.

The student, in his plea, stated that another student was using his mobile phone. It is stated that answers to some questions were shared in the group, when the Appellant was still in the examination hall. It is stated that the Appellant is a bright student and he is a victim of the misuse of the mobile phone by his classmate.

As per the University, the petitioner had shared a question paper in a Whatsapp group during the examination, along with handwritten and printout of the answers during the examination. It was also found that the chats of some of the students were addressed to the petitioner for question.

