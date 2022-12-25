Yatra will pave way for 2024 victory: KC Venugopal

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that there will be more mass movements like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the ongoing rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walking by foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, exuding confidence that it will pave the way for the 2024 Lok Sabha election victory of the party.

On the sidelines of the Yatra which reached Delhi from the southern peninsula, Venugopal said in a small interaction that more such movements would be followed. When asked whether it will start from West to East, the Congress leader said, no such decisions have been taken in this regard, however, more yatras can be expected.

“There will be follow-ups of Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said. When asked about the success of the programme, Venugopal said, the Yatra has already become successful. About the possibility of converting the massive crowd gathering at yatra into votes, the Congress leader said, the party has not done any specific calculations in this regard.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra created an ‘electrifying experience’ from the bottom to the top within the party and this is great for the 2024 poll strategy. The recent victory in Himachal Pradesh, in which Congress overpowered BJP by winning 40 seats out of 68, was an outcome of this ‘energetising capcity’ of the party cadres and it was expected. PAbout Centre’s pressure to curtail the journey in view of Covid, he said, we will listen to them if there is anything scientific backing.

