Delhi: Cheating case accused held after absconding for 5 years

Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man, who was absconding for the past five years in a cheating case, from Haryana’s Rohtak, an official said on Sunday.

Published: 26th December 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has arrested a 34-year-old man, who was absconding for the past five years in a cheating case, from Haryana’s Rohtak, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Manish Choudhary, was also declared as a proclaimed offender by a local Court in Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a police team was already tasked to nab the proclaimed offenders who were evading their presence before the Court of law.

“On December 24, secret input was received about a proclaimed offender who was evading his presence before a court and hiding at Rohtak, Haryana by changing his identity,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police team which was already working on finding proclaimed offenders activated its interstate informers and conducted local enquiry of the areas to develop important clues.  

Acting on a specific input, on the same day, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused Manish Choudhary from Village Bharan, Rohtak, Haryana. Later, he was also produced before the concerned Court.

