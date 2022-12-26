Delhi LoP Bidhuri unveils slew of development projects in Badarpur constituency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri on Sunday inaugurated several development projects, including two barat ghars in Badarpur assembly constituency. He also inspected the ongoing work and instructed the officials to complete the work in the time bound manner. Informing about the works, Bidhuri said that there are now two barat ghars in Badarpur and Mohan Baba Nagar ji blocks. The residents of the area said that the people of the locality would be greatly benefited by getting this facility. Apart from this, a park in the Tajpur hill area was also inaugurated. The LoP said that there was not a single park in Badarpur assembly constituency earlier, however, now 23 parks are being developed. Besides this, authorities are also developing separate parks for children to play. He informed that four wedding procession houses are being reconstructed in the area, out of which the procession houses of Badarpur and Mohan Baba Nagar were inaugurated today. Apart from this, a new marriage hall is also being built in Jaitpur village. He also inspected these three marriage halls under construction.