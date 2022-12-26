Ducati DesertX: Off-road attitude

Home Cities Delhi

The design of the DesertX is rather retro as it sports that flair from the ’80s that was set on the lines seen on enduro motorcycles from that time.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The design of the DesertX is rather retro as it sports that flair from the ’80s that was set on the lines seen on enduro motorcycles from that time. Despite that, there is a modern twist to it and it looks stunning —like a machine that is destined for adventures. Every aesthetic element has been designed to be functional. The technical elements characterise the bike, as in the case of the aluminium skid plate, the frame guards, and the 46mm fork combined with the 21-inch front wheel, all of which give the DesertX a bold look. The windshield merges with the headlamp and the double full-LED DRL, designed on its surface, make this model unmistakable.

Ergonomics

For an adventure motorcycle, getting the ergonomics right is paramount, and the Desert does not disappoint! It has been tested vigorously to ensure maximum riding comfort while seated and maximum control while riding standing up, which is typical of off-road riding. To ensure this, Ducati has worked hard at getting the saddle-footpeg—handlebar triangulation to be exact; this makes all the difference. 

Engine

The engine is the tried and tested 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution. It delivers 110hp of power and has a torque output of 92Nm. It is paired with a gearbox that’s been specially developed for the DesertX with shorter ratios for the first and second gear to allow for better performance while off-roading. 

Chassis

The layout adopted for the chassis of the Ducati DesertX includes a new tubular steel trellis frame, which works in combination with long suspension travel with specific settings to ensure effective operation in all riding conditions. This has led to the bike having a dry weight of only 202kg and that makes it quite an easy bike to ride. In addition, the suspension has been tuned to deliver on varied terrain and the bike sports upside-down Kayaba front fork that offers a whopping 230mm of travel and is adjustable in compression, rebound, and preload. The Kayaba single shock absorber is adjustable in compression, rebound and preload and through the aluminium swing arm, allows 220mm of rear wheel travel. DesertX has a generous ground clearance of 250mm, which is excellent for even the harshest of off-road conditions. 

Equipment

The Ducati DesertX comes with a serious amount of electronics and safety systems on board. You get Brembo brakes with ABS cornering, six riding modes, engine brake control, Ducati traction control and wheelie control. To aid the rider, the bike is fitted with a 5-inch TFT display and it offers a seamless integration with your smartphone in order to activate new functions such as music control, call management, and Turn by Turn navigation.

Price: Rs 17.91 lakh

