Spice of life: An actionable guide to get improved benefits from cardamom

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

We might all have heard that ‘food is medicine’ but how many of us are following the same? Do we rely on food to fuel and heal the body or do we just pop pills for instant recovery? I know the answer and so do many out there. We always want a quick fix and that’s why we move towards medication to address any symptoms. But we need to understand that ingredients, fruits, nuts, seeds, spices, etc., have healing properties that work gradually on controlling symptoms and removing issues from the root rather than just offering symptomatic relief. Today, I’m going to discuss one such powerful spice that’s a part of every household but is hardly used as a medicine.

What do you do when you start noticing acidity, gas, or indigestion problems? Most of us prefer taking antacids for quick relief. But did our ancestors do the same? Their kitchen used to be their ‘pharmacy’; a place where they got all the healing spices from. Most spices available in our kitchen act as medicines as well, if you use them the right way and with the right intention. And one of the impressive spices that works on alleviating gut-related symptoms is cardamom.

In India, cardamom is used in every household for making sweet and savoury dishes. This mighty spice is highly alkaline in the human body and now you’ll remember that when our parents or grandparents suffered from acidity, they chewed on a cardamom pod to get relief. Cardamom was also used post-meal as a mouth freshener and to improve digestive enzymes, which further cuts down acidity and enhances overall digestion. Traditionally in India, even tea is prepared with cardamom to help reduce acidity.

Cardamom also helps in improving lung health and the respiratory system by breaking down mucous and expelling phlegm out of the lungs. This protects us from pollutants, pathogens, germs, and disease-causing microbes. It reduces inflammation from the lungs and therefore, keeps allergic attacks such as asthma at bay.

The essential oil present in cardamom has antimicrobial properties; it prevents stomach bugs and infections. It also enhances oral health. Cardamom works on improving metabolism and stimulates bile acid secretion in the stomach, which further aids in digestion and fat metabolism. Black cardamom has fibre along with antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory properties that help in maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and enhances heart health as well.

This spice also has a diuretic property, which means it helps in flushing out excess water and toxins from the body naturally. One can boil a cardamom pod in a cup full of water and sip on it slowly. It is also a very rich source of manganese, a trace mineral that may work on lowering blood sugar levels. Research is still going on with respect to this benefit. But having a cardamom pod daily is beneficial to the body.

Having one cardamom pod or a cup of cardamom-infused water daily will help you reap its benefits. Be prepared for the festivities by taking care of your gut, lungs, and entire body during the winter season.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

