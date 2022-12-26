Home Cities Delhi

Three dupe Punjab-based woman on pretext of exchanging currency

The arrested revealed that they along with their two associates committed the crime. Another associate was apprehended. Their fourth associate is still at large.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three fraudsters, who used to cheat people by luring them to exchange their Indian currency with dollars and handing them over a washing soap bar wrapped in newspapers, were arrested by the police in the national capital for duping a Punjab-based woman with similar modus operandi, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Meeraj Alam, Guddu and Rafeeq, were all labourers.

Additional DCP (north east) Ankit Singh said a complaint was received by a woman from Kapurthala, Punjab on December 21 at Shastri Park police station stating that she had received a call from a man named Ajay alias Rahul, who lured her for exchanging US Dollars in lieu of cash Rs 3 lakh after which the woman reached Delhi and contacted the said man.

“She was directed to reach under Shastri Park Bridge. On reaching there, the accused along with his friend showed her a bale of 20 dollar bills. After being satisfied, she withdrew Rs 3,00,000 in cash from different bank ATMs from CP and again reached the given location near Shastri Park Red Light where the accused exchanged the bale of dollars with Indian currency,” the officer said.

Immediately after exchanging the currency, the accused fled the spot which raised suspicion. On checking the bundle, the woman found pieces of newspapers wrapped around a washing soap bar. The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began the probe by first scanning the CCTV footage of the spot where the victim woman was duped.

“The police zeroed in on two suspects from CCTV footage. The same were traced and on December 23 a raid was conducted and both Meeraj Alam and Guddu were apprehended from Loni area in UP,” the official said. They confessed and revealed that they along with their two associates committed the crime. Another associates was apprehended.  Their fourth associate is still at large.

