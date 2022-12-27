20 cars gutted in revenge inferno in MCD Multi Level Parking

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old person, in a bid to take revenge from another man, torched the latter’s vehicle which was parked at a multi-level Municipal Corporation parking resulting in a massive inferno in which more than 20 vehicles were gutted.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received a call regarding a fire in MCD Multi Level Parking, Subhash Nagar after which the staff of Rajouri Garden police station rushed to the spot. Seven fire engines too reached the place of incident and extinguished the inferno. Fire officials said a call was received about the fire in the basement of the four-level MCD parking facility around 4 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control by 6:10 am, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

As many as 20 cars were found gutted in the incident. “Some vehicles were completely burnt and only the chassis of the vehicles could be seen,” the senior official said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 436 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property act and began probing the incident after constituting a team.

“CCTV cameras installed at MCD Parking were checked, in which a person was seen lighting fire in a tyre of an Ertiga car and after that other cars parked adjacent to it also caught fire,” the official said.

Through CCTV cameras installed outside the parking, the culprit was seen coming and leaving in a Honda CRV white colour car.

“The car was followed with the help of CCTV cameras and the culprit was identified as Yash Arora who was then subsequently detained by the police,” the official said. On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had personal enmity with the owner of Ertiga and to take revenge he burnt his car. Further investigation is still under progress, the official added. Registration numbers of some parked cars could not be identified due to the damage,” said Atul Garg.

