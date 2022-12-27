Five accused in Rajasthan’s Nagaur court shooting held by Delhi cops

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five dreaded gangsters, including the mastermind of Rajasthan’s Nagaur court shootout, were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the national capital and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. The accused were identified as Deepak Kumar alias Deepti (mastermind), Anoop Dawa, Jai Bhagwan Singh alias Dholla, Akshay Baliyan alias Sachin and one juvenile, were nabbed in an operation that ran for over eleven days.

On September 19, one Sandeep Bishnoi alias Sethi was shot dead while four other persons had suffered injuries at the hands of unidentified armed assailants outside the District Court in Nagaur city of Rajasthan. The victim, who had a long history of crime himself, was facing trial in multiple criminal cases and had come to Nagaur court for hearing of one of his cases.

After attending the Court, while Sethi was moving out with a group of persons, six assailants fired a volley of bullets, killing him instantly and injuring four others. The victim Sethi had been released on bail from Nagaur jail only a week ago in connection with a murder case in 2020, of which he was one of the accused.

While the Rajasthan Police successfully apprehended some of the culprits who were present at the scene of the crime, the lead conspirator cum gang-head Deepak alias Deepti, remained elusive. The senior official said that on December 9, accused Deepti was arrested from near Majnu ka Tila, where he had arrived to catch a bus to Nepal.

“Following the leads, accused Anoop Dawa, Jai Bhagwan and a juvenile were arrested from near Anand Vihar bus terminal, on December 16,” the official said. Lead shooter, who had fired the first shot at Sandeep Bishnoi, was a desperate criminal Akshay alias Sachin, who was on the run from 2018.

