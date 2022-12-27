Home Cities Delhi

Covid-19: Hospitals gear up for mass mock-drills

In pursuance of the central government’s directions, a mock drill will be conducted across government hospitals in the city. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Safdarjung Hospital to oversee the preparations of the nationwide mock drill conducted today to check the preparedness of hospitals in case of Covid outbreak.  In pursuance of the central government’s directions, a mock drill will be conducted across government hospitals in the city. 

Amid the looming scare of a Covid-19 spread in several neighbouring countries, the Health Ministry had asked states and UTs to conduct a mock drill to evaluate their level of readiness. Drugs, inventory, manpower, logistics and supply-chain of oxygen will be the focus areas of the mock drill.

