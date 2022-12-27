Home Cities Delhi

Covid: Delhi govt approves Rs 104 crore for hospitals, medicines 

The directions were issued following a review meeting chaired by the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals.

COVID-19, COVID TEST

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following the surge in Covid cases globally, the Delhi government has alerted all its hospitals and directed them to ramp up the preparations for potential Covid cases that might be reported in the future. The government also approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for government hospitals for procurement of general medicines and preparation for any emergency situation.

The government also directed the hospital heads to assess all the Covid-related requirements at their hospitals in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to share the updated list. The directions were issued following a review meeting chaired by the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with directors and medical superintendents of government hospitals.

“Surge in COVID cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Following the situation, hospitals need to prepare themselves well in advance. They have been directed to share the details of the bed capacities, ventilators, facilities in the ICU, number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and permitted medicines with the health department by this evening,” said Sisodia.

He added that the past experiences with COVID waves have been a source of insights and learning for the Delhi government and will help the government prepare better for the future. Hospitals have been told to remain vigilant about all the preparation and potential cases. Along with this, the Delhi government will ensure that all required public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

“As per the directions of the Government of India, a mock drill will be organised in all the hospitals on Tuesday, December 27, to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID. In case of any gaps, the matter will be undertaken immediately by the concerned health department officials,” Deputy CM said.

The Deputy CM underlined that the amount has been approved by the government to ensure that there is no shortage of any medicines in the government hospitals and they are well prepared for any situation of emergency in advance. 

