Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt schools teachers to be deployed at IGI Airport to enforce COVID protocol

At least 85 teachers of various government schools of Delhi will be on duty from December 31 to January 15, the order said.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several Delhi government school teachers during the coming winter vacation will be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to ensure people there follow COVID-appropriate protocols, officials said on Monday.

The order was issued by the District Magistrate (West) on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority.

At least 85 teachers of various government schools of Delhi will be on duty from December 31 to January 15, the order said.

Government schools will remain closed in Delhi from January 1 to January 15 for winter vacation.

Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals here to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.

7 of the coronavirus, which is causing a surge in cases in some countries, had not till then been detected in Delhi and that his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGI Covid protocols school teachers winter vacation
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp