Independent councillor joins Delhi BJP

Days before election of Mayor and Deputy for the MCD, an independent councillor Gajendra Daral from Mundka ward joined BJP on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days before election of Mayor and Deputy for the MCD, an independent councillor Gajendra Daral from Mundka ward joined BJP on Monday. While inducting Gajendra Daral into the party fold, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the councillor, who won the election as an independent, has a simple personality and his joining will strengthen the party organizationally. He said that BJP is such a party in which every worker has a different responsibility and we are sure that Daral will fulfill the responsibility given to him firmly.

Former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta said that Gajendra Daral is a person who has a good hold in rural areas and his arrival will definitely strengthen the party. He said that Daral is a young leader who has made a distinct identity in the area by his service, work and BJP welcomes his decision to join the party.

Daral, on the occasion, said that due to the spirit of service and work culture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ideology of BJP he joined BJP unconditionally. He will always continue to fulfill the trust reposed in me by the strong organization. 

“I will always continue to live up to the trust reposed in me by the strong organisation of Delhi Pradesh unit,” the BJP statement quoted the councillor as saying. With Daral joining the BJP, the party’s strength in the MCD has risen to 105.

