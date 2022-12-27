Jamia Millia sets up panel to look into implementation of 4-year UG course
Published: 27th December 2022 08:04 AM | Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:04 AM
NEW DELHI: A committee has been established by Jamia Millia Islamia to examine the implementation of the University Grants Commission’s directive to begin offering four-year undergraduate honours degrees in the following academic year, said a senior university official.
The Academic Council will hear the committee’s report during its meeting in January, and the Executive Council, the university’s highest decision-making body, will then discuss it. Presently, students must complete a three-year undergraduate programme to be eligible for an honours degree.
“We have formed a committee to look into implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) directives on four-year undergraduate degrees. The committee is looking into the matter and it is expected to submit a report in this regard soon,” Registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said. Currently, the committee is working out on how three year syllabus will be divided into four years, he added.
The Academic Council will discuss the matter during a meeting in January. After that, the Executive Council will discuss the matter,” Al-Jafri added. The UGC announced the curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes earlier this month. This will give students multiple entry and exit options, a choice between a single major and a double major, as well as interdisciplinary subject options. It has requested that all institutions of higher learning take appropriate actions to adopt the UG program’s curriculum and credit structure.