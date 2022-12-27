Delhi liquor association raises concern over ban on supply

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has requested DTTDC and Delhi Excise Department regarding stoppage of orders for supply of liquor from major domestic manufacturers. The association expressed its deep concern that only a select few brands have been categorised as ‘popular’ and orders for supply are being given for only these brands.

“We have been informed that since early December, orders for supply for many brands of our member companies have been stopped. Inexplicably, only a select few brands have been categorised as ‘popular’ and orders for supply are being given for only these brands. It shall be pertinent to note that the current Excise Policy commenced on September 1, 2022 and it is unfair to categorise only a select few brands, within a very short period of time, as ‘popular’ and then stop orders without any intimation or notice to supplier companies. This has disrupted the business of supplier companies particularly in the ongoing peak festive season,” said a letter written by the CIABC director general Vinod Giri.

He further stated that those companies have paid full year fees, even for the truncated seven months period of the Excise policy in force. Such an unexpected and arbitrary stoppage of orders for supply of brands of companies will make recovery of this fee very difficult. It is being requested that orders for supply should be placed on the basis of demand of products in the market and not a predetermined discriminatory list. “We would be much obliged, if you can grant some time, most urgently, for an industry delegation to come and meet you to discuss the above issue that is adversely impacting the alcoholic beverage industry,” added Giri in his letter.

A senior official from the Excise Department said that no ban has been imposed on supply for many brands. “We take decisions as per the existing policy which may please or displease the suppliers. Sometimes, they make some demand which we try to fulfill as per the policy. Here, there is no such ban,” he said.

Unfair to categorise only select brands

In a letter written by CIABC director general Vinod Giri said it is unfair to categorise only a select few brands, within a very short period of time, as ‘popular’ and then stop orders without any intimation or notice to supplier companies This has disrupted business of suppliers particularly this festive season

NEW DELHI: Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has requested DTTDC and Delhi Excise Department regarding stoppage of orders for supply of liquor from major domestic manufacturers. The association expressed its deep concern that only a select few brands have been categorised as ‘popular’ and orders for supply are being given for only these brands. “We have been informed that since early December, orders for supply for many brands of our member companies have been stopped. Inexplicably, only a select few brands have been categorised as ‘popular’ and orders for supply are being given for only these brands. It shall be pertinent to note that the current Excise Policy commenced on September 1, 2022 and it is unfair to categorise only a select few brands, within a very short period of time, as ‘popular’ and then stop orders without any intimation or notice to supplier companies. This has disrupted the business of supplier companies particularly in the ongoing peak festive season,” said a letter written by the CIABC director general Vinod Giri. He further stated that those companies have paid full year fees, even for the truncated seven months period of the Excise policy in force. Such an unexpected and arbitrary stoppage of orders for supply of brands of companies will make recovery of this fee very difficult. It is being requested that orders for supply should be placed on the basis of demand of products in the market and not a predetermined discriminatory list. “We would be much obliged, if you can grant some time, most urgently, for an industry delegation to come and meet you to discuss the above issue that is adversely impacting the alcoholic beverage industry,” added Giri in his letter. A senior official from the Excise Department said that no ban has been imposed on supply for many brands. “We take decisions as per the existing policy which may please or displease the suppliers. Sometimes, they make some demand which we try to fulfill as per the policy. Here, there is no such ban,” he said. Unfair to categorise only select brands In a letter written by CIABC director general Vinod Giri said it is unfair to categorise only a select few brands, within a very short period of time, as ‘popular’ and then stop orders without any intimation or notice to supplier companies This has disrupted business of suppliers particularly this festive season