Mayoral polls: BJP to field candidates for top MCD posts 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the AAP candidates Dr Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Monday filed their nominations for the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, Delhi BJP leaders said that the party will also field its candidates for both the top posts.

“We have decided to give a fight to the AAP candidates. We will announce names on Tuesday morning,” said a senior BJP leader. The AAP also announced candidates for the Standing Committee Sarika Chaudhary, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Aamil Malik also filed their nominations.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that all of the nominations have been accepted, and on behalf of the party and all AAP supporters, and on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we wish the candidates all the best for their upcoming tasks in the MCD.”

“People of the national capital dream to make Delhi a clean and glorious city. In the hope of fulfilling this dream, people have formed the government of the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD. Kejriwal has made a complete blueprint of how this dream will be fulfilled. Today, our people have got the responsibility of fulfilling the dream of the people of Delhi. I am sure that they will cooperate in fulfilling this dream by working day and night,” said party MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Another AAP leader Atishi said that the Party has got a majority in MCD. No other party is in this race. We just hope that the BJP does not point its guns on the shoulders of any independent candidate. The people of Delhi have clearly given the responsibility of cleanliness to Kejriwal’s AAP. And now, Dr Shelly Oberoi will become the first Mayor of the unified MCD and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal will become the deputy mayor.”

NEW DELHI: Hours after the AAP candidates Dr Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Monday filed their nominations for the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively, Delhi BJP leaders said that the party will also field its candidates for both the top posts. “We have decided to give a fight to the AAP candidates. We will announce names on Tuesday morning,” said a senior BJP leader. The AAP also announced candidates for the Standing Committee Sarika Chaudhary, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Aamil Malik also filed their nominations. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that all of the nominations have been accepted, and on behalf of the party and all AAP supporters, and on behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we wish the candidates all the best for their upcoming tasks in the MCD.” “People of the national capital dream to make Delhi a clean and glorious city. In the hope of fulfilling this dream, people have formed the government of the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD. Kejriwal has made a complete blueprint of how this dream will be fulfilled. Today, our people have got the responsibility of fulfilling the dream of the people of Delhi. I am sure that they will cooperate in fulfilling this dream by working day and night,” said party MLA Durgesh Pathak. Another AAP leader Atishi said that the Party has got a majority in MCD. No other party is in this race. We just hope that the BJP does not point its guns on the shoulders of any independent candidate. The people of Delhi have clearly given the responsibility of cleanliness to Kejriwal’s AAP. And now, Dr Shelly Oberoi will become the first Mayor of the unified MCD and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal will become the deputy mayor.”