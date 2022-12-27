No precipitate action against 2017 Unnao rape survivor, says Delhi HC 

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed no ‘precipitate action’ against the survivor girl in 2017 Unnao rape case, who is named in an FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh Police owing to discrepancies in her birth certificate, till next date of hearing in her anticipatory bail plea in the case.

In the FIR registered at UP’s Makhi Police station in 2018, husband of a woman, one of the accused in the rape case also involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been alleged that the date on birth certificate of the survivor girl was forged in order to proceed the offences under the POCSO Act.

The trial in the matter has been transferred to Saket Court in the city by the Supreme Court order on September 2, 2022. The petitioner, a 21-year-old survivor girl, was approaching the High Court for anticipatory bail in the FIR registered against her and her mother under IPC sections 419,420,467,468,471 (including cheating by personation, forgery and fraud).

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani took note that the anticipatory bail application of the petitioner, which was pending before the Allahabad High Court has been ‘dismissed as withdrawn’ on December 16, 2022.

Issuing notice to the state directing a report within six weeks, the High Court posted the matter for March 1, 2023.

"In the meantime, subject to the petitioner appearing before the learned trial court as and when required, no precipitate action affecting the petitioner’s liberty shall be taken by the trial court, till the next date of hearing,” Justice Bhambhani ordered granting protection to the girl.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed no ‘precipitate action’ against the survivor girl in 2017 Unnao rape case, who is named in an FIR registered by Uttar Pradesh Police owing to discrepancies in her birth certificate, till next date of hearing in her anticipatory bail plea in the case. In the FIR registered at UP’s Makhi Police station in 2018, husband of a woman, one of the accused in the rape case also involving expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been alleged that the date on birth certificate of the survivor girl was forged in order to proceed the offences under the POCSO Act. The trial in the matter has been transferred to Saket Court in the city by the Supreme Court order on September 2, 2022. The petitioner, a 21-year-old survivor girl, was approaching the High Court for anticipatory bail in the FIR registered against her and her mother under IPC sections 419,420,467,468,471 (including cheating by personation, forgery and fraud). Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani took note that the anticipatory bail application of the petitioner, which was pending before the Allahabad High Court has been ‘dismissed as withdrawn’ on December 16, 2022. Issuing notice to the state directing a report within six weeks, the High Court posted the matter for March 1, 2023. "In the meantime, subject to the petitioner appearing before the learned trial court as and when required, no precipitate action affecting the petitioner’s liberty shall be taken by the trial court, till the next date of hearing,” Justice Bhambhani ordered granting protection to the girl.