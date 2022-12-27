Panel confirms two dengue deaths, toll rises to seven in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The death toll due to Dengue reached seven on Monday after the death review committee confirmed two more fatalities caused by the Mosquito-borne disease. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s report, two patients—a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman—were added to the list of deceased patients.

The man from Mansarovar garden area was declared dead on October 24 at Fortis Hospital while the woman from Sitapuri died on November 2 at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, officials said.

Last week, the panel confirmed five dengue deaths occurred due to dengue, including three minors. However, the toll is expected to rise since 37 cases of fatalities due to dengue infection and its complications reported this year from various hospitals were sent to the death review committee for examination, according to the officials.

The committee has declared 16 deaths as “suspected cases” while six others died of co-morbid conditions such as chronic liver, diabetes, hypertension, kidney and cardiac-related illnesses. One patient came from Uttar Pradesh while the status of the rest of the patients remains pending, the officials added.

Most of the deaths were recorded between the months of September and November when the dengue infection reaches its peak, officials said further. Meanwhile, the city logged 247 cases of dengue in the past one week.

