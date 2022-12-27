Subhash Nagar parking area was being misused for illegal activities: Delhi BJP chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the mishap in Subhash Nagar car parking in which about 20 cars were burnt, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that it is clear from the premises of the car parking lot was being misused with the connivance of the parking contractor and the local corporator, therefore investigation is necessary by the police and the MCD.

He said that it has come to his knowledge that the Municipal Corporation had made this car parking area to solve the local parking problem, but now illegal e-vehicle charging station is running in the ground floor of this parking for about 4-5 months. There was a private foreign car company’s illegal godown being run from large part of the upper floor of the car parking for last several years. New unregistered vehicles are parked which is not permissible.

“It has come to my knowledge that the municipal corporation had made this car parking area to solve the local parking problem, but now illegal e-vehicle charging station is running on the ground floor of this parking lot for about four-five months.

Sachdeva said that the people whose vehicles were burnt told us that many times they complained about the illegal car godown and e-vehicle charging station to the corporator who has been working in this area for ten years, but no action was taken and today eventually this mishap happened.

The working president of Delhi BJP said that it is the responsibility of both the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police to investigate the accident and strict action should be taken against the parking contractor and former councilor of the Aam Aadmi Party of the area.

