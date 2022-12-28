Home Cities Delhi

A survival horror game  

In terms of the general “vibes”, the game The Callisto Protocol is only slightly different from the Callisto I met at the party.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from ‘The Callisto Protocol’

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

So, I meet “Callisto Protocol” at a party. I walk up to them. A minute into introductions, they shock me with a terrifying personal anecdote. They tell me about the time they stole their uncle’s pistol from his cupboard and used neighbourhood pigeons for target practice. Hungry for some more tea, I pretend that I am not in fact shocked by this information. I continue the conversation. A minute passes, and Callisto tells me about the time that they shot down a pigeon. They’re happy to have me listening. They then go on to tell me about their interesting experience of shooting down their second pigeon. And their third. By the time we get to the story of the eighth pigeon, I am no longer shocked by what they tell me. I leave the conversation disappointed. A few weeks pass. I have forgotten about Callisto.

In terms of the general “vibes”, the game The Callisto Protocol is only slightly different from the Callisto I met at the party. I wake up as a man escaping a zombie overrun prison facility in a planet that is not Earth. While the gameplay is strictly linear, I still bumble around the maze-like facility. I am shocked by the first jump scare from a slimy and disgusting mutant. Eventually I find the eighth mutant emerging from a vent, running towards me. I instinctively raise my electric club and take three lazy swings. As the mutants I meet grow stronger, the combat slowly evolves—but only to an extent. The facility is filled with labs and 3-D printers that add attachments to my weapons. These act as skill and combat upgrades.

Like Callisto from the party, the game reveals itself to be interesting in only one specific aspect. It is interesting in that it is an atmospheric/immersive version of a zombie apocalypse game. The environment is detailed, and the sound effects are amazing. I really like the satisfying squelch that comes with stomping on a mutant to get hidden items. I enjoyed the up close and personal combat with the mutants—it’s like I am doing a little dance with dodging and attacking during every combat sequence. Callisto tried its best to also give me the interesting backstory that surrounds the planet—the story of an experiment gone wrong. But it doesn’t stand out as much as the squelches. The game released last week, and is available to play on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Callisto Protocol
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp