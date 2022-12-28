Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G transfers DUSIB chief after visiting shelter homes

Besides, he also noted that crammy space in the shelter homes put thousands to spend night beneath the open sky amid freezing temperature.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after taking stock of situation at night shelters and expressing shock over the ground reality, Delhi Lieutenant Governor(L-G) VK Saxena transferred Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO K Mahesh to Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS). The shunted DUSIB chief will now serve in the capacity of special director there. In his place, Garima Gupta, Secretary (Social Welfare) was given charge of DUSIB, according to the order.

However, officials said that “further action is contemplated against Mahesh.” Last week, Saxena, during his night inspection of two shelter homes, found alleged lack of sanitation facilities that forced the inhabitants to defecate in the open. Besides, he also noted that crammy space in the shelter homes put thousands to spend night beneath the open sky amid freezing temperature.

However, the officials at L-G secretariat said Mahesh was under L-G’s radar for other complacency in serving his duties, ever since he was appointed DUSIB’s CEO in May this year. In a strong message to the bureaucracy to either perform or perish, Saxena late yesterday night transferred the DUSIB CEO K. Mahesh, shunting him to UTCS as Special Director.  

“Mahesh had been tasked in the month of June, 2022 with the responsibility of providing adequate temporary toilet facilities to the slum dwellers at Jailorwala Bagh. However, even after 6 months, the DUSIB failed to provide such facilities, that caused immense hardship to the slum dwellers,” a senior official informed. 

Chief Secy asks Sisodia to establish allegations of  ‘L-G bypassing cabinet’ 

Responding to the letter by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia where he alleged the L-G secretariat of bypassing cabinet ministers approval before issuing departments concerned notifications, L-G VK Saxena, through Cheif Secretary, has asked Sisodia’s office to provide details of such “orders & notifications” wherein the alleged violation of protocols happened. The Chief Secretary has given a deadline of January 2 to the Dy CM office to provide details. Last week, Sisodia wrote a letter to the L-G secretariat alleging the concerned officials of resorting to “the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective Secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon, such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., bypassing the concerned Minister as also the Cabinet.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi L-G Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp