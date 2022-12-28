Delhi L-G transfers DUSIB chief after visiting shelter homes

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after taking stock of situation at night shelters and expressing shock over the ground reality, Delhi Lieutenant Governor(L-G) VK Saxena transferred Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO K Mahesh to Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS). The shunted DUSIB chief will now serve in the capacity of special director there. In his place, Garima Gupta, Secretary (Social Welfare) was given charge of DUSIB, according to the order.

However, officials said that “further action is contemplated against Mahesh.” Last week, Saxena, during his night inspection of two shelter homes, found alleged lack of sanitation facilities that forced the inhabitants to defecate in the open. Besides, he also noted that crammy space in the shelter homes put thousands to spend night beneath the open sky amid freezing temperature.

However, the officials at L-G secretariat said Mahesh was under L-G’s radar for other complacency in serving his duties, ever since he was appointed DUSIB’s CEO in May this year. In a strong message to the bureaucracy to either perform or perish, Saxena late yesterday night transferred the DUSIB CEO K. Mahesh, shunting him to UTCS as Special Director.

“Mahesh had been tasked in the month of June, 2022 with the responsibility of providing adequate temporary toilet facilities to the slum dwellers at Jailorwala Bagh. However, even after 6 months, the DUSIB failed to provide such facilities, that caused immense hardship to the slum dwellers,” a senior official informed.

Chief Secy asks Sisodia to establish allegations of ‘L-G bypassing cabinet’

Responding to the letter by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia where he alleged the L-G secretariat of bypassing cabinet ministers approval before issuing departments concerned notifications, L-G VK Saxena, through Cheif Secretary, has asked Sisodia’s office to provide details of such “orders & notifications” wherein the alleged violation of protocols happened. The Chief Secretary has given a deadline of January 2 to the Dy CM office to provide details. Last week, Sisodia wrote a letter to the L-G secretariat alleging the concerned officials of resorting to “the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective Secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon, such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., bypassing the concerned Minister as also the Cabinet.”

