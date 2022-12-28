Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man arrested for threatening to blow up 5-star hotel in Ludhiana  

As soon as the Ludhiana police received information about the bomb threat, multiple teams rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and the hotel was evacuated.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 24-year-old man in the national capital on Tuesday sent bomb threat messages on social media handles of a 5-star hotel in Punjab, triggering panic among the Ludhiana city residents. He was arrested by the Delhi Police. 

“A hoax threat message was received by Hyatt hotel, Ludhiana regarding Bomb in the hotel. Within hours, the accused was rounded up in Delhi in a joint operation with Delhi Police,” a senior police official in Ludhiana said.

As soon as the Ludhiana police received information about the bomb threat, multiple teams rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and the hotel was evacuated. “After receiving information, police cordoned off the hotel and launched a search operation, the official added. “After evacuation, an anti sabotage check was completed with the help of the bomb disposal team,” said the official, adding, the accused had used some words like “Bomb Attack” in his threatening message to the hotel.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official said they had received information regarding a bomb threat at a hotel in Ludhiana by the Punjab Police  at around 4 pm. “Based on the phone number shared with us, we tracked the suspect to a flat in Dwarka. He was found to be a 24-year old, who was undergoing treatment 
for some behavioural disorders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said.

He further said that the Ludhiana police team has been informed to look into  further enquiry. Notably, the Hyatt Regency hotel in Ludhiana is one of the most sought-after places to stay in the city by the VIPs and prominent personalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ludhiana 5-star hotel bomb threat
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp