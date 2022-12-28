Delhi man arrested for threatening to blow up 5-star hotel in Ludhiana  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man in the national capital on Tuesday sent bomb threat messages on social media handles of a 5-star hotel in Punjab, triggering panic among the Ludhiana city residents. He was arrested by the Delhi Police.

“A hoax threat message was received by Hyatt hotel, Ludhiana regarding Bomb in the hotel. Within hours, the accused was rounded up in Delhi in a joint operation with Delhi Police,” a senior police official in Ludhiana said.

As soon as the Ludhiana police received information about the bomb threat, multiple teams rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and the hotel was evacuated. “After receiving information, police cordoned off the hotel and launched a search operation, the official added. “After evacuation, an anti sabotage check was completed with the help of the bomb disposal team,” said the official, adding, the accused had used some words like “Bomb Attack” in his threatening message to the hotel.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official said they had received information regarding a bomb threat at a hotel in Ludhiana by the Punjab Police at around 4 pm. “Based on the phone number shared with us, we tracked the suspect to a flat in Dwarka. He was found to be a 24-year old, who was undergoing treatment

for some behavioural disorders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said.

He further said that the Ludhiana police team has been informed to look into further enquiry. Notably, the Hyatt Regency hotel in Ludhiana is one of the most sought-after places to stay in the city by the VIPs and prominent personalities.

