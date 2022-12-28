HC: Services under NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the National Capital Territory of Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory under the Constitution, the High Court observed that the ‘services’ under the city government are necessarily the services of the Union.

Dismissing a plea challenging the termination of a person who was in the post of Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that a post can be created in the city legislative assembly with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) who is the competent authority for this purpose.

There was evidently no State Public Service Commission in Delhi and under the Constitution, the court noted. The court noted that despite being granted the opportunity to respond to the showcause notice issued by the L-G as well as the opportunity of personal hearing twice, the petitioner was not present.

“The entire saga of the series of appointments, absorption and promotion of the petitioner is tainted with irregularities and illegalities de-hors the rules or due process of law, without approval by the competent authority and is vitiated,” the order read.

Further emphasising the Centre’s power in the national capital, the court said;”The services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union and they are expressly covered only by Entry 70 of List I (of the Constitution). The Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi has no legislative competence to legislate in respect of any subjects covered under Entries 1, 2 and 18 of State List and Entry 70 of the Union List.”

As the Delhi Legislative Assembly has no separate secretarial cadre and thus, the Speaker or any authority under it has no competence to make appointments to the house secretary, the court said further.

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the National Capital Territory of Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory under the Constitution, the High Court observed that the ‘services’ under the city government are necessarily the services of the Union. Dismissing a plea challenging the termination of a person who was in the post of Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that a post can be created in the city legislative assembly with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) who is the competent authority for this purpose. There was evidently no State Public Service Commission in Delhi and under the Constitution, the court noted. The court noted that despite being granted the opportunity to respond to the showcause notice issued by the L-G as well as the opportunity of personal hearing twice, the petitioner was not present. “The entire saga of the series of appointments, absorption and promotion of the petitioner is tainted with irregularities and illegalities de-hors the rules or due process of law, without approval by the competent authority and is vitiated,” the order read. Further emphasising the Centre’s power in the national capital, the court said;”The services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union and they are expressly covered only by Entry 70 of List I (of the Constitution). The Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi has no legislative competence to legislate in respect of any subjects covered under Entries 1, 2 and 18 of State List and Entry 70 of the Union List.” As the Delhi Legislative Assembly has no separate secretarial cadre and thus, the Speaker or any authority under it has no competence to make appointments to the house secretary, the court said further.