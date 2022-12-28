Home Cities Delhi

HC: Services under NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of Centre

There was evidently no State Public Service Commission in Delhi and under the Constitution, the court noted.

Published: 28th December 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the National Capital Territory of Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory under the Constitution, the High Court observed that the ‘services’ under the city government are necessarily the services of the Union.

Dismissing a plea challenging the termination of a person who was in the post of Secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that a post can be created in the city legislative assembly with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) who is the competent authority for this purpose.

There was evidently no State Public Service Commission in Delhi and under the Constitution, the court noted. The court noted that despite being granted the opportunity to respond to the showcause notice issued by the L-G as well as the opportunity of personal hearing twice, the petitioner was not present.

“The entire saga of the series of appointments, absorption and promotion of the petitioner is tainted with irregularities and illegalities de-hors the rules or due process of law, without approval by the competent authority and is vitiated,” the order read.

Further emphasising the Centre’s power in the national capital, the court said;”The services under the NCT of Delhi are necessarily the services of the Union and they are expressly covered only by Entry 70 of List I (of the Constitution). The Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi has no legislative competence to legislate in respect of any subjects covered under Entries 1, 2 and 18 of State List and Entry 70 of the Union List.”

As the Delhi Legislative Assembly has no separate secretarial cadre and thus, the Speaker or any authority under it has no competence to make appointments to the house secretary, the court said further.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Centre
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp