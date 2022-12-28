Man held for abducting, raping five-year-old  in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly abducted and raped a 5-year-old girl in the national capital last week, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Anil Pathak, was nabbed from Mukundpur, Delhi. The victim girl child was abducted and then allegedly raped in north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area.

The official said that initially, they received information on December 21 regarding the girl after which an FIR was registered and a search operation was initiated. The official said announcements were made from mosques during the night and a picture of the missing child was also circulated to all the police officers.

The missing girl was traced by the police around 7 am on Thursday in normal circumstances near a park and was taken to a hospital for medical examination where doctors opined that she has been sexually assaulted. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The police teams raided several possible hideouts and later nabbed him.

