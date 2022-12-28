Online sexual offences: Cops to educate Delhi women  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two months ago, in October, a woman lodged a complaint that she met a man on a matrimonial website who presented himself as an admin professional in some department of the Government of India having a hefty income of Rs 50-70 lakh per annum.

Since, the complainant woman was looking for a suitable match and was impressed with the profile of the man, she got in touch and started meeting the accused who informed her that presently, he is working at CBI as joint director and also looking after additional charges of ATS head, NIA Second-in-Command and RAW.

One day he told the woman that his account has been seized due to a vigilance enquiry and he is in need of some money and cheated the complainant of Rs 1.5 lakh. The man, who was a fraud, was later arrested by the police.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man, dispirited after a broken engagement, decided to take revenge from her ex-fiance by posting her morphed pictures on social media. He too was arrested for cyber crime. These were not just two isolated cases, Delhi, everyday bears witness to umpteen number of cyber crimes, in which the women gender is specifically targeted. So in order to educate the women, Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police will organise special awareness programmes that will be focused on Internet-related sexual offences.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said this special awareness programme will be conducted for the girls and the women in both online and offline modes in a bid to safeguard them against any such cyber crimes.

The IFSO functions under the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cyber crime including those in which victims are women and children.

“As already we are conducting cyber awareness programmes, this is also taken as exclusively one of the important initiatives to empower girls and women with knowledge and awareness,” the senior officer said.

Gautam said during the sessions they will cover topics like cyber bullying, online trolling, sexting, online harassment, fake social media profiles and several other cyber crimes that are specifically targeted against women and girls.

